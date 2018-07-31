Urban legend video resurfaces

ALLOW us to paint a picture for you.

Keith Urban. Flares. An acoustic guitar. A swimming pool, also shaped like an acoustic guitar.

That unique combination made for a good time in Nashville in 1999, apparently, where a young artist from New Zealand proved himself worthy of the incomparable country music career that would follow.

Standing in front of record company execs at Spence Manor, Urban played his very own brand of "Shelby County Jail" and, frankly, the footage has to be seen to be believed.

Enter skinny, blond, crowd-pleasing, shredding Keith Urban:

The footage was languishing in the darkest depths of the internet on Tuesday before the good people at Nova FM's Kate, Tim & Marty show pointed this reporter in the right direction.

To say Tim Blackwell and Marty Sheargold were drooling over young Keith Urban is an understatement.

"I love Keith," Blackwell said to Sheargold after the pair wrapped up discussing Nicole Kidman's weird accent.

"That video you made me watch of Keith playing to those record company execs …"

"Wasn't that unbelievable," Sheargold said.

"Holy Mackerel."

Sheargold, who had stumbled upon the footage from the same year Urban released his debut, self-titled LP, urged listeners to treat themselves.

"Do yourself a favour, just into Google 'Keith plays pool party'. It's a 20-something Keith trying to make a name for himself in Nashville.

"He's literally standing in someone's backyard playing the guitar like a mo-fo. Unbelievable. Can play the guitar."

Thanks for the advice, boys. It was not a let-down.

Urban and Kidman appear on tonight's Interview with Andrew Denton on Channel 7.