Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kei Nishikori prevailed in a second-round epic over Ivo Karlovic.
Kei Nishikori prevailed in a second-round epic over Ivo Karlovic.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Super Kei digs deep to deny veteran Karlovic

17th Jan 2019 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Japanese No.8 seed Kei Nishikori has edged past towering Croatian Ivo Karlovic in a super-tiebreak to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Karlovic served 59 aces in the match - but crucially just one in the deciding tiebreaker - as Nishikori hung on to win 6-3 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 5-7 7-6 (10-7) in a match lasting three hours and 48 minutes.

Nishikori will play either German Philipp Kohlschreiber or Portugal's Joao Sousa in the third round on Saturday.

More Stories

australian open 2019 ivo karlovic kei nishikori tennis australia
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Car crashes into fast food restaurant

    Car crashes into fast food restaurant

    News EMERGENCY services attended a crash when a driver hit a concrete pillar at a fast-food restaurant.

    Month long spree on stolen credit card

    premium_icon Month long spree on stolen credit card

    Crime Security reported a man making numerous suspicious transactions

    Blue bottle may be responsible for allergic reaction in teen

    Blue bottle may be responsible for allergic reaction in teen

    Health Paramedics are responding to the incident

    Woman arrested over suspicious $160k fire

    premium_icon Woman arrested over suspicious $160k fire

    News The 50-year-old was arrested at her home