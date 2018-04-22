Kegs to be filled as new brewery prepares for opening

Seven Mile Brewing Company co-owner Matt Wilson helping to put the final touches on the new business located in Ballina.

Seven Mile Brewing Company co-owner Matt Wilson helping to put the final touches on the new business located in Ballina. Marc Stapelberg

RESIDENTS have showed a growing thirst for their brews, and it shouldn't be too much longer before they can drop in and try them.

Seven Mile Brewing Co is Ballina's first business of its kind, and owners Lou and Matt Wilson and Trevor Brand have been putting the final touches on the brewery and tasting bar.

They plan to hold a soft launch for the brewery - which has the capacity to produce some 3000 litres of beer each week - in the coming weeks, with a date yet to be confirmed, ahead of an official opening shortly afterwards.

Matt Wilson said they were looking to start filling kegs in the next few days.

"We're very, very close to being open now," Mr Wilson said.

He said there were already venues lined up to stock their beers on the Northern Rivers, and the taps should be flowing soon.

"Ballina is our primary focus but Lennox, Lismore and Byron are also obviously (places) we want to get beer out to," he said.

Mr Wilson said when they launch, Seven Mile Brewing will unveil three beers, the Summer Ale, American Pale Ale and India Pale Ale.

The Summer Ale is made entirely from Australian hops and malt, he said.

His father and co-owner Lou Wilson said while the brewery, previously tipped to open late last year, had faced delays they couldn't foresee.

But he said residents and the Ballina Chamber of Commerce had been hugely supportive of their plans.

"It's been fantastic," he said.

"It's been frustrating that we're not open... but all the businesses around Ballina are very much behind us."

Mr Wilson hoped their business would help to bolster tourism in the town.

Seven Mile Brewing Co's opening date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.