Keeping young people safe on our roads

ONE of the biggest concerns amongst parents is how to keep our young people safe.

Knowing your options and making informed choices to drive and celebrate safely sit at the core of RRISK, a local health promotion program that has been running for 18 years.

The RRISK (Reduce Risk Increase Student Knowledge) Program is delivered to more than 2000 year 11 students each year across the Northern Rivers, along with seminars for parents and professionals.

Seminars are on in Lismore today and tomorrow at Southern Cross University for year 11 students.

A parents seminar will be held from 6-8pm tonight.

Northern NSW Local Health District Health Promotion Officer, Rebecca Smith, said the seminars and in-school workshops focus on key messages such as plan ahead, knwo the facts, make informed decisions and look after your friends.

"Students learn about current trends and they also practice skills to help them care for others and stay safe,” Ms Smith said.

This year, the key note speaker is Paul Dillon, Director of Drug and Alcohol Research and Training Australia (DARTA).

He will also present to parents and professionals, helping them sort out fact from fiction on a range of current youth Alcohol and Drug trends.

Topics include how to keep our young people as safe as possible regarding alcohol and other drug use, hot topics in youth alcohol and drugs use, and an examination of the Australian Secondary Students' Alcohol and Drug survey and the 2016 National Drug Strategy Household Survey.

To RSVP and secure your spot at the parents and professionals presentations, please contact Rebecca Smith on 6624 0310 or Rebecca.smith3@ncahs.health.nsw.gov.au