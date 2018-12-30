Menu
LEGEND: Four-time Grammy winner Keb' Mo' will be at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019.
Music

Keeping up with Keb' Mo'

Chyna Hayden
30th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
EVEN Keb' Mo', a four time Grammy winner and 11 time Blues Foundation Award winner, was a self professed nobody in high school.

The 67-year-old who will return to Australian shores for Bluesfest next year, has been busy mentally preparing himself for his fiftieth high shool reunion.

"It's going to be crazy, most of them aren't dead yet."

"All of my friends are 67 and 68. It's like, there they are, 50 years later.

"People [don't change] much."

However things have changed over the past few decades for the artist, who has helped produce three albums this year alone.

Having performed at Bluesfest before in the past, Mo' is looking forward to making his return.

"I've been there several times but I can't not get excited going there.

"It's just amazing.

"The last time I was in Byron Bay I saw Jimmy Cliff - and that was the coolest thing I'd seen in a long time.

"I'm always excited to come to Byron Bay."

With no plans of slowing down anytime soon, it's Mo's family that keep him grounded.

Having lost his mother earlier this year, his support network has been his rock.

"A lot of it came from my family and a lot of it didn't, it came from the most unexpected places."

With a number of shows alongside his Bluesfest appearance, Keb' Mo' is sure to win over Australian hearts once again.

