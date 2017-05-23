Keeping up with an ageing population

THE Northern Rivers has work ahead to meet future demands of people over 65.

The Department of Health has released a series of Aged Care Sector Reforms which recognise the Northern Rivers as a strong growth region for the older demographic.

The Northern NSW Aged Care Sector Development Forum aims to help local aged care service providers to plan for these new reforms.

Presented by Social Futures the forum offers Commonwealth Home Support Program service providers and home care providers an opportunity to have conversations with sector experts on key challenges, operational issues and consumer support arrangements impacting the new marketplace.

This forum is responding directly to issues raised through a recent survey of local community care providers.

Aged Sector Consultant Glen Sorensen, will provide an update on the Commonwealth Aged Care Roadmap, while representatives from numerous organisations including Alzheimer's Australia will present at the Forum.

Another session will explore the aged care workforce as it relates to regional NSW.

Forum organiser, Lisa Cook said the forum "aims to help ensure that aged care and disability service providers are up to speed with what the new reforms mean for their business models, so we can all plan for a smooth transition".

"There are a number of reforms which will impact service providers in our area, including the move toward consumer-directed care. This will mean that people will have greater choice, and care will be based on needs."

The forum will be held at Ballina Surf Club (Gawandi room) on May 29 from 9am-4pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/PYTH for $20.