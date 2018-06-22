Keeping tradies, hobbyists and DIY fans all tooled up

TOOLBOX HEAVEN: All Trades Equipment director Peter Visco (far right) with staff Tony Ginger and James Visco and customer Brandon Rhodes (front) at their Molesworth St business.

TOOLBOX HEAVEN: All Trades Equipment director Peter Visco (far right) with staff Tony Ginger and James Visco and customer Brandon Rhodes (front) at their Molesworth St business. Alison Paterson

CUSTOMER service has been Peter Visco's byword for more than 27 years.

As the director of All Trades Equipment in Molesworth St, Mr Visco said he was proud to be a 'one stop shop' solution for his customers who range from tradies, hobbyists and DIY people.

He said it's all about respect for the customer and his point of differentiation was being able to offer expert advise backed up by pre-sales, sales and after sales service.

"We offer specialist tools and accessories to both trade and the public,” he said.

"Plus we cater for all types of trade from the building, woodworking and engineering industries.”

While Mr Visco acknowledged the impact of online shopping, he said the benefits of staying loyal and local far outweigh a slightly lower price.

"When my customer shop here they know they will get great service,” he said.

"If people do find a a better price we can often work something out.”

Not to mention when a warranty or guarantee needs to be sorted out, no tradesperson wants to have their much-needed tools out of circulation for longer than necessary.

This was where the local supplier was worth his weight in gold.

Mr Visco said he valued loyal customers such as carpenter Brandon Rhodes.

Mr Rhodes, 43, said he knew when he came to All Trades Equipment the advice would be sound and prices fair.

"I've been a customer here at All Trades Equipment for 26 years,” he said.

"I value Peter and his team's advice and customer service.”

Mr Visco said loyal customers mean local businesses can keep providing service, employment and help the community.

He said he appreciated those who kept on coming in when they were sorting out the business after the 2017 flood, as such loyalty helped enormously.

"We shop locally ourselves,” he said.

"When our customers come to us, it keeps the money in the community, we spent it in local shops which goes to benefit everyone.”

Together with his wife Jane, son James, staff Patrick Watkins and Tony Ginger, Mr Visco runs a welcoming business where experienced tradies and new hobbyists each receive a warm smile and great service.