Keeping the peace for more than 50 years

VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED: Member for Page Kevin Hogan (standing right) and Thomas George MP presented volunteers who have made heir mark on the community with certificates on behalf of the NSW Attorney General. Here Dorothy Davis and her husband Allen are congratulated for their 44 and 47 years respectively in serving on the Tregeagle Hall Committee.

VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED: Member for Page Kevin Hogan (standing right) and Thomas George MP presented volunteers who have made heir mark on the community with certificates on behalf of the NSW Attorney General. Here Dorothy Davis and her husband Allen are congratulated for their 44 and 47 years respectively in serving on the Tregeagle Hall Committee. Alison Paterson

AROUND the time this trio of gentlemen agreed to became justices of the peace, the Apollo moon landing was on the horizon, the Beatles' Hey Jude was number one and Aussie Rules footy was firmly a Victorian, not national, sport.

For Rowle Hull, 82, , Robert Johnson, 83 and Ian Savins, 71, who each achieved at least 50 years as a justice of the peace, their service was celebrated at a ceremony on Wednesday morning in Lismore.

They were part of a five-strong contingent of regional stalwarts who came together at a morning tea to acknowledge more than 300 years of community service and dedication hosted by Page MP Kevin Hogan and Lismore MP Thomas George.

On behalf of the NSW Attorney General, Mark Speakman, Mr George presented certificates to the three veteran JPs.

"You are part of a wonderful group of people," he said.

"When the NSW Attorney General started this 50 year award in 2018 we had 300 JPs recognised and in 2019 and will have another 20 recognised," he said.

Mr Hull whose career included time as an accountant and beef cattle producer, said he was pleased to be able to help not only his clients, but the greater community as a JP.

Mr Johnson, whom Mr George remembered as "a stiff collared referee when i was just a ball-boy," said he was thrilled with the award, while Mr Savins said being a JP a good way to assist people.

Two other volunteers honoured at the event were retiring Tregeagle Hall Committee members Dorothy and Allen Davis, who were thanked for chalking up 44 years and 47 years respectively.

Mr Hogan spoke movingly of the wonderful efforts these volunteers had contributed over the decades.

"Your community spirit is very much appreciated," he said.

Mr Hogan then presented Mr and Mrs Davis with Certificates of Appreciation, including an award to fellow retiring committee member Kevin Hermon, who achieved 49 years but was unable to attend.