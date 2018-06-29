Keeping the Lantern Parade magic alive

Queen of Hearts Amanda Shoebridge with some bucketeers at the Lantern Parade on Saturday.

IN AN ATTEMPT to keep the Lismore lantern parade afloat an army of bucket wielding volunteers raised more than $12,000 at the event.

Following the loss of $23,000 from the finale, Amanda Shoebridge put her hand up to help keep the festival alive by co-ordinating an army, which compromised of about 80 donation collecting bucketeers.

"Having the finale at the Quad instead of Oakes Oval hit the parade pretty hard and I had to do something,” Ms Shoebridge said.

"I'm really happy with our total amount of $12,345.35, everyone was incredibly generous.

"All the bucketeers did a wonderful job.”

She said, unfortunately there was a common misconception that the Lantern parade was a fully funded Lismore City Council event.

"Council is a valued sponsor and partner of the event, but it's actually a community-run event which is led by an unfunded not-for-profit group called LightnUp,” she said.

"People can still donate throughout the year to run the next year's parade.

"They can also be involved any time throughout the year, to volunteer to rebuild lanterns or help in any way, they just need to jump on the website.”

The Lismore Lantern Parade's creative director Jyllie Jackson was thrilled with the fundraising efforts of the bucketeers.

"It's a great beginning of something wonderful,” Ms Jackson said.

"We had $23,000 less than we usually do and we usually just about break even.

"To have the finale at the Quad is high finance so the money raised means that we don't start off behind the eight ball next year.”

An estimated 30,000 visitors turned outon Saturday to see schools, businesses, community groups, government departments and others walk through the streets of downtown Lismore with their individually crafted lanterns, lighting up the midwinter night sky.

Ms Jackson offered her apologies to affected businesses on Megellan and Carrington streets by a "miscommunication on the day.”

"Those streets were closed when they weren't meant to be,” she said.

"I have been and walked and seen every single one of the businesses to apologise, some were upset, some didn't mind at all.”

Another hiccup on the night was caused from there simply being too people lining the street that anticipated, which caused the parade to make a diversion at Keen St.

"The parade went on the other side because there was too many people for the police car to come though to the right hand side, it was too dangerous,” she said.

"That upset a lot of people who had been waiting a long time.

"I'm really sorry about that and I'm having conversations with police and other people about how we can make sure it doesn't happen again.”

She hoped the community would continue to support the beloved Lismore event.

"We are mostly reliant on generous donations to run the parade,” she said

"The people and businesses who've supported us have been wonderful ... we couldn't do it without their support.”

To make a donation to the organisers use the following Summerland Credit Union details.

. Account Name: LightnUp Incorporated

. BSB: 728728

. Account Number: 222-91137

. Member Number: 799970

Please include a reference name or "anonymous”.