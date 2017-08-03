Keeping Slim Dusty's legacy alive

DUSTY CROONERS: Peter Denahy was Slim Dusty's last band member and he will be doing vocals.

WHEN Slim Dusty's Travelling Country Band played their last full show with Slim in 2002, the band members all went their separate ways.

Fast-forward to 2016, at the Slim Dusty Music Festival in Kempsey, NSW, they found themselves on-stage together for the first time in years.

And it felt like only yesterday as the old songs, friendships and memories came flooding back.

One comment from an audience member was: "This show has to go on the road!"

This got them all thinking 'why not?'

There aren't many bands around where all the members were part of the Slim Dusty Show, after all/

Rod Coe, Mike Kerin, Jeff Mercer, Rob Souter and Peter Denahy have decided to take the show on the road.

With the approval of Slim Dusty's family, the show is now on the road: five musicians who will be sharing stories, some of their own music and of course the songs of Slim Dusty which will sound pretty darn genuine because they'll be played by his own original band.

Rod Coe plays the bass and was Slim's longtime producer and a man who has seen more of Slim inside a studio than anyone.

Mike Kerin was Slim's longest serving fiddle player, with over 25 years in the band.

Jeff Mercer plays lead guitar and was Slim's right hand man on stage, keeping 'the sound' alive.

Rob Souter is on drums, and was Slim's rhythm man for as long as anyone can remember... he even toured with a broken arm.

Pete Denahy will be taking on guitar and vocals, and he was Slim's last band member who played as a musician and support artist.

At Casino RSM Club on Friday, August 18, from 8pm. $25.