Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Louise Amey, Tina Amey, canteen manager Tnaya Davis, and Bindi Urrea making sandwiches for people affected by the fires at Tabulam.
Louise Amey, Tina Amey, canteen manager Tnaya Davis, and Bindi Urrea making sandwiches for people affected by the fires at Tabulam. Marc Stapelberg
News

Keeping firefighters fed during the blaze

Aisling Brennan
by
15th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIGHTING fires can be challenging but the crews out at Tabulam won't be doing it on an empty stomach thanks to the support of Casino West Public School canteen.

Volunteer Tina Amey decided to get the bread and butter out when she heard that her friend at Bonalbo was donating water to emergency crews.

"She was driving into Casino to get water for the SES and the firefighters out there,” Ms Amey said.

"I thought if she's doing that by herself then we should help her. It came down like a domino effect and came together really quickly.”

The canteen crew quickly got to work in between making the regular school lunch orders to make 10 trays of sandwiches for those out fighting the fire.

"It was about eight loaves of bread used and we had the whole bench covered in sandwiches, ” Ms Amey said.

"To start with we were making sandwiches for the the SES and the firefighters but when I got out to the fire control centre they were saying that there were so many (sandwiches) there they said they'd start handing them out to the families who had been removed from their houses.

"We've also been taking donations of any type, including bottles of water, long-life milk and clothing.

"I've also got a lovely lady named Marise from Lennox Head who is driving around collecting donations of clothing and she's driving down on the weekend to deliver it.”

Donations of goods can be dropped at Casino West Public School during school hours.

casino west public school northern rivers emergency tabulam fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Jubullum community 'treated like cattle' during fires

    premium_icon Jubullum community 'treated like cattle' during fires

    News Community waited for six hours in the hot sun for help to arrive

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:40 AM
    PHOTOS: Latest devastation from the firefront

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastation from the firefront

    News The fires have been upgraded to Emergency Warning this morning

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:43 AM
    Almost 350 properties lose power during bushfire

    premium_icon Almost 350 properties lose power during bushfire

    Environment Essential Energy crews worked with the RFS to address the outages

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    SES call for dedicated 'flood watchers'

    premium_icon SES call for dedicated 'flood watchers'

    News CAN you help the SES during a flood event?