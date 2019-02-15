Keeping firefighters fed during the blaze

Louise Amey, Tina Amey, canteen manager Tnaya Davis, and Bindi Urrea making sandwiches for people affected by the fires at Tabulam.

Louise Amey, Tina Amey, canteen manager Tnaya Davis, and Bindi Urrea making sandwiches for people affected by the fires at Tabulam. Marc Stapelberg

FIGHTING fires can be challenging but the crews out at Tabulam won't be doing it on an empty stomach thanks to the support of Casino West Public School canteen.

Volunteer Tina Amey decided to get the bread and butter out when she heard that her friend at Bonalbo was donating water to emergency crews.

"She was driving into Casino to get water for the SES and the firefighters out there,” Ms Amey said.

"I thought if she's doing that by herself then we should help her. It came down like a domino effect and came together really quickly.”

The canteen crew quickly got to work in between making the regular school lunch orders to make 10 trays of sandwiches for those out fighting the fire.

"It was about eight loaves of bread used and we had the whole bench covered in sandwiches, ” Ms Amey said.

"To start with we were making sandwiches for the the SES and the firefighters but when I got out to the fire control centre they were saying that there were so many (sandwiches) there they said they'd start handing them out to the families who had been removed from their houses.

"We've also been taking donations of any type, including bottles of water, long-life milk and clothing.

"I've also got a lovely lady named Marise from Lennox Head who is driving around collecting donations of clothing and she's driving down on the weekend to deliver it.”

Donations of goods can be dropped at Casino West Public School during school hours.