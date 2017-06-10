PHOTO GALLERY: Keeper of animals loved work at the castle

Macadamia Castle zookeeper Georgia Shapter with wildlife guardians Kiya Castrikum, Bella Schlegl, Kirra Connell, Sumha Serafin during a typical day at the local tourist attraction.

WATCHING a child encounter an animal up close for the first time is something which never failed to thrill former Macadamia Castle animal keeper Georgia Shapter.

Ms Shaper said in an increasingly digital age, the opportunity to have a close encounter with native wildlife is increasingly important.

She said an important element of the experience was helping people to open their minds and their hearts the wildlife

"Seeing the wonder in their faces when they hold a lizard or a snake and feel its scales is terrific," she said.

"Many people live in cities, so when they visit us they are amazed when they get to see these animals up close."

And despite having been part of the 2.4ha wildlife park for 17 years, Ms Shapter said she loved coming to work.

"It was great because no two days were alike," she said.

"Everyday was different and I enjoyed introducing people, especially children to our animals, because lots of kids have never seen these creatures up close before."

Photos View Photo Gallery

However, the job of animal keeper involves a great deal more than allowing small children and their parents to admire an adorable rock wallaby.

Every morning the keepers visit each animal enclosure to check on the health and wellbeing of the inhabitants.

There's the hands-on tasks of cleaning the enclosures, feeding, watering and making sure the brown snakes are where they should be to checking Blossom the possum is getting enough to eat.

"Looking after the wildlife is a serious business", she said.

One of the tasks Ms Shapter most enjoyed was leading the Wildlife Guardians for seven to 11-year-olds and Keeper for a Day, aimed at kids aged 12 to 18 years.

These day-long activities consisted of Ms Shaper and her crew guiding small groups in a behind-the-scenes experience.

Not only do the youngsters get involved in preparing animal meals - chopping up fruit and vegetables, weighing and adding ingredients - but also building an animal enclosure, learning about conservation and wildlife and, best of all, enjoying the opportunity to handle some of the park's amazing creatures.

From the outside, the Macadamia Castle can resemble a fairytale fortress, but inside it's no froth and bubble experience.

There's more than 55 staff and about 215 animals covering the full fur, feather, fangs and scale spectrum. Ms Shapter and the other wildlife staff are adept at handling them all.

In addition to the native species, there's also some farmyard baby animals which are popular with small children.

But the flight bird show is a highlight and one Ms Shapter reckons is a must-see.

Macadamea Castle zookeeper Georgia Shapter with wildlife guardians Kiya Castrikum, Bella Schlegl, Kirra Connell, Sumha Serafin during a typical day at the local tourist attraction. Marc Stapelberg

Parrots clad in psychedelic colours including rainbow lorikeets and galahs glide over the nearby billabong while a spectacular red-tail cockatoo sweeps over the crowd, giving those at the back row a special thrill as they feel the breeze of it swooping by.

Ms Shapter said before she started her job, which involved gaining qualifications in captive animals and eventually training TAFE students seeking similar qualifications, she was against animals in cages.

But now she said once you meet the staff and see the amazing variety of wildlife and how passionate everyone is about their work, there's no doubt about their genuine commitment to the animals and their work.

Over the years she worked at the Macadamia Castle, Ms Shapter said it was a privilege to grow along with the business which had an excellent reputation through its educational programs for children and adults.

But now, Ms Shapter has decided to return to study for a new career.

"But I loved engaging with the people and the animals and sharing my passion for them," she said.

"It was a wonderful experience."