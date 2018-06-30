Keep your hands off our libraries ... please

Ballina Shire Council will urge the State Government not to slash funds from the region's libraries.

BALLINA Shire Council will write to the State Government to ensure the region's libraries will not face funding cuts.

Councillor Nathan Willis moved a motion to write to Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Ben Franklin MLC to condemn a cut of $5.3 million to libraries across the state in "the strongest possible terms”.

"To cut $5.3 million across the state goes directly against the advice of the government's own expert committee which says that libraries should have increases in funding,” Cr Willis said.

"NSW already has the lowest per-capita library grants of any state.

"The intention of this motion is really to send a strong signal to the State Government.

"Libraries are really important places. They are about more than books.

"This is an opportunity for this council to send a strong signal to this government that this is not where we cut money from.”

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said she would be "concerned greatly” by any cuts to library funding.

But she said recent correspondence from Ben Franklin said while the funding model was changing, it did not mean libraries were destined for less money and suggested they write to the State Government, but in less harsh terms.

Cr Ben Smith said the funding pool moving to the Regional Cultural Fund would make it a "competitive process”.

"The issue is the re-allocation,” Cr Smith said.

"There is a potential for a net loss in our area, not necessarily that there will be, but there could be.”

Cr Phillip Meehan moved an amendment - which passed in a 6-4 vote - to ask for a guarantee that changes to the funding model would not result in any decrease in funds to Ballina libraries and those across the Richmond Tweed Regional Library network.

"We have such a wonderful working relationship with the State Government at the moment,” Cr Meehan said.

"We need to come from a positive position.”