Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Art vs potholes: Which one would you choose?

Lismore roads are suffering pothole fever after recent floods and weather events.
Lismore roads are suffering pothole fever after recent floods and weather events. Samantha Elley
Javier Encalada
by

EVERY time I see a social media post from a councillor from a Northern Rivers council proposing anything artistic, creative or off-centre, I brace for impact. I know what's coming, and it's always there, ready for me to hit the roof: a comment reading "why don't you use that money to fix the potholes instead", or something similar.

After living in the area for almost a decade, I've realised that I much rather endure a road that is not perfect to live in a place where creativity and arts are important.

Now, I understand this opinion will not be popular, and I will be fuelling the keyboard warriors plenty of reasons to take me down. But if I have to endure a couple of potholes on my way to Mullum Music Festival, or some not-so-perfect roads on my way to Artstate in Lismore, so be it.

I also understand that budgets for artistic events and road fixing come from different places and cannot be re-directed by local councils, an element of the discussion many seem to overlook.

My message is simple: please don't bring down artistic projects in the area just because we are all inconvenienced by potholes.

Topics:  artstate creative northern rivers arts opinion potholes

Lismore Northern Star
Six puppies dumped on roadside during storm

Six puppies dumped on roadside during storm

WHAT kind of heartless monster dumps six little puppies in a metal cage by the side of the road late at night during a thunder and lightning storm?

SPOILER ALERT: Reality TV show features North Coast home

Channel 7 Instant Hotel, North Bron Bay, NSW,

The property's controversial history will spark a big reaction

2000 cannabis plants seized, man ordered to stand trial

A 31-year-old man faces serious charges relating to a massive cannabis operation.

The 31-year-old could face a significant jail sentence

Crane lifts car from 30-foot embankment

A crane was used to retrieve a car from down a 30-foot embankment off Tuntable Creek Road..

The road was closed during the recovery

Local Partners