Art vs potholes: Which one would you choose?

EVERY time I see a social media post from a councillor from a Northern Rivers council proposing anything artistic, creative or off-centre, I brace for impact. I know what's coming, and it's always there, ready for me to hit the roof: a comment reading "why don't you use that money to fix the potholes instead", or something similar.

After living in the area for almost a decade, I've realised that I much rather endure a road that is not perfect to live in a place where creativity and arts are important.

Now, I understand this opinion will not be popular, and I will be fuelling the keyboard warriors plenty of reasons to take me down. But if I have to endure a couple of potholes on my way to Mullum Music Festival, or some not-so-perfect roads on my way to Artstate in Lismore, so be it.

I also understand that budgets for artistic events and road fixing come from different places and cannot be re-directed by local councils, an element of the discussion many seem to overlook.

My message is simple: please don't bring down artistic projects in the area just because we are all inconvenienced by potholes.