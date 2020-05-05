Keep the kids entertained with these free online activities

Keep the kids occupied for hours with these free online music lessons and activities from some of Australia premier musical institutions.

Finding ways to keep children endlessly entertained in isolation is tricky, but letting them wander into a world of music could be just the escape they need.

These artists and musical organisations are providing free musical activities and lessons for kids to tune in to.

LEARN AN INSTRUMENT ONLINE

The Making Music Fun music academy is offering free music lessons for kids of all ages across a broad range of instruments.

From piano, guitar, clarinet or even the recorder or bagpipes, there's a video lesson here for every music lover.

Kick start your child’s love of music with some free lessons.

Set your kids up in a quiet place and let them learn how to play from trained musicians as they wile away the hours in isolation.

AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Ages 10 and over

Masterclass videos

Students of string instruments can play along at home with musicians of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, often described as the finest in the country.

The masterclasses includes sheet music which can be downloaded, tutorial videos where ACO musicians talk through the music along with tips and techniques.

There is also a 'play along' practice track where students can play with an ACO musician.

Music lessons

Ages 6 to 12

Primary school students, aged 6 to 12 years, can take a 30-minute music lesson either by video or downloadable activity sheets that cover music theory and the development of aural and harmony skills.

TEENY TINY STEVIES

Ages 3+

Every parent's favourite band the Teeny Tiny Stevies have loads of activities on their website includes links to their music videos, lyrics, and free activities for children like colouring in and dot-to-dot.

There is even a song to help with toilet training.

Bethany “Beth” and Sibylla “Byll” Stephen are “Tiny Stevies”. Picture: Stuart McEvoy

MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Ages 5 and over

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has now uploaded a whole month of Jams for Juniors on its YouTube page, where presenter Karen Kyriakou has 20 minute tutorials that guide kids through the music of Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Dvorak and Bizet.

BYO instruments.

QUEENSLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The folks at the QSO have compiled a list of books about music for children.

There's Noisy Orchestra by Sam Taplin, an interactive board book is the ideal introduction to orchestras for babies and toddlers.

The ABC Animal Orchestra by Donald Saaf is an A to Z picture book pairing animals with instruments, and given you need 26 to complete the set, it becomes quite the cacophony.

This one is aimed at inquisitive preschoolers and will expand their understanding of instruments beyond the kitchen pots and pans, while encouraging them to spot other words that begin with the feature letter.

And there are plenty more so just head to the QSO website and you'll find plenty to help keep kids busy learning about music.

THE WIGGLES

Ages 3 and over

It is not strictly music, but popular children's band The Wiggles has released an 8-part series aimed at educating Australian children during isolation.

The podcasts, entitled Here to Help, are not musical but the kids will recognise the voices of their favourite characters as they read audio books about topics such as safety in and around the home, understanding feelings and being kind, the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, washing your hands - and most importantly, having fun.

DANCE MUSIC

Wham Bam Thank You Fam is the kids dance party where adults can enjoy themselves too. DJ Joey Lightbulb is hosting a special Mother's Day online party this Sunday May 10 from 2pm until 4pm, with live music, virtual DJ lessons, lots of bubbles and party bangers.

LEARNING AT HOME

Kidsnews.com.au is offering free daily school-day education tasks and fun activities to help parents and children who want to learn at home during the coronavirus disruption.

These free activities are written by qualified, practising teachers in accordance with the National Curriculum 2020 and are intended as a guide for parents.

PREP TO YEAR 2

Marble Painting

Approx: 35mins

These paintings look effective as a piece of artwork for the wall or you could use the paper when making cards or as wrapping paper for a special present.

YEARS 3 TO 4

Unworry Island

Approx: 30mins

This design activity will take your child's brain away from worrying thoughts and visit this happy place when they need a break from their stresses.

YEARS 5 TO 6

Buying Power

Choosing the best option

Approx: 30mins

The aim of this activity is to encourage students to consider how their purchasing decisions may be influenced by advertising and to make wise purchasing decisions.

YEARS 7 TO 9

Explore the MCG

Approx: 60 mins

This activity will encourage students to take a virtual tour of the MCG and create a Kid's Guide to this iconic venue.

