Keep pets safe from catastrophic fire conditions

REMINDER: RSPCA NSW is urging owners to include their pets in fire safety plans. Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash

RSPCA NSW urges pet owners to include their furry friends in their fire safety plans, with the state currently facing unprecedented bushfire dangers.

"Having a plan in place for your pets is crucial to ensuring their safety during bushfire season,” An RSPCA NSW spokesman said.

"Practice the plan to ensure any possible problems are eliminated. The aim is to reduce the danger, panic and stress of managing your pets in an emergency, like a sudden evacuation.”

Pet owners should prepare a pet emergency kit containing everything they need in order to activate the plan quickly and effectively.

The pet emergency kit should contain:

Registration certificates

Vaccination certificates

Transportation equipment (cages/carriers/crates/horse floats etc.)

Cat litter and tray for cats

Poo bags for dogs

ID tags (including pet's name and your mobile phone number), collars, leads, harnesses, saddles etc.

Food and water bowls, and at least one week's supply of non-refrigerated food

Medications and clear instructions for treatment of any medical conditions

Blankets/bedding/nesting material

Toys/enrichment devices

Photograph of your pets (including names) in sealed plastic bags

Contact details for your veterinarian, local animal shelter, local council and alternative animal accommodation facility.

For assistance animals, you should also include:

Evidence that your animal is appropriately trained to access public areas.

Instructions on how the animal is to be treated by others assisting after an emergency, if there are specific requirements, they may need to be aware of.

Follow advice from emergency service personnel to ensure you know when to activate your plan and whether this may involve relocating your pets.

Find out if pets are allowed at your local evacuation centre before the need to evacuate becomes a reality. Pets should not be abandoned unless it is impossible to safely evacuate them.

If you are home, shut your pets inside the house to limit harm from smoke inhalation and so they are close by to exit with you once the danger has passed.

If you must leave pets behind alone, leave them in a safe, secure room. Ideally this room would have no windows and must have adequate air, such as a big bathroom. Avoid rooms with hazards such as large windows, hanging plants or large picture frames.

If leaving your pets outside is the only option, ensure there is plenty of water available from a source that does not rely on power or above-ground pipes. Move pets to a closely grazed or ploughed paddock with drinking water, steel fencing and preferably shade. Do not place synthetic blankets on your horses, as these may melt during extreme heat.

RSPCA NSW have been contacted by the Department of Primary Industries, the primary agency for animal welfare during any emergency, to have our Inspectorate assist the emergency service workers across the state.

If you have any concerns for animals in affected areas please call RSPCA NSW, WIRES or the local police station to the animal's location straight away.

Taking the time to prepare for the worst will help to ensure the safety of yourself and your beloved pets.