Keep looking when cooking, advise firefighters

HOT STUFF: Fire & Rescue Lismore fire-fighters, Adam Westerman, Tony Willis, Craig Robinson, Station Officer Ian Grimwood AFSM and Justin Hyde support the Keep Looking When Cooking campaign.

WHEN it comes to house fires, the firefighters based Lismore have seen it all - and they hope to see far less of them.

From a whole house going up in flames after popcorn was left on the stove, through to cooking-oil fires caused by distracted cooks and flames coming through the roof due to filthy range-hoods catching alight, the members of Lismore's Fire & Rescue NSW crew have experienced hundreds of kitchen fires over the years.

So they are 100% behind the latest campaign urging residents to Keep Looking When Cooking, in an effort to reduce the number of kitchen fire catastrophes in NSW.

Station officer Ian Grimwood AFSM, said during the 2015/2016 fire season, F&R NSW responded to 122,827 emergencies, which works out to be around one call every four minutes.

"Of house fires, 45% are started in the kitchen and account for 34% of injuries,” he said.

"Already five people in NSW had died due to an accidental house fire and that's five too many.”

Since the beginning of this year, at least 53 people have been injured in kitchen fires alone.

At the Goonellabah Fire Station, Station Officer Grimwood with shift crew mates Andrew Westerman, Tony Willis, Craig Robinson and Justin Hyde, said the main cause of kitchen fires is leaving cooking unattended.

"We went to one house fire where a women forgot she had left something on the stove and she came home to find her house full of black smoke,” firefighter Westerman said.

Holding a wooden cooking utensil with the words, Keep Looking When Cooking engraved in to the handle, SO Grimwood said firefighters were giving them away at no cost to home-owners when they booked in a free safety check via the Smoke Alarm and Battery Replacement Audit for the Elderly.

The firefighters said they are also concerned people spend a small fortune on renovating their kitchen, then fail to spend a few dollars on a fire blanket and a fire extinguisher.

Watch the Fire & Rescue NSW video.

In the Lismore region alone, Fire & Rescue NSW recorded 21 residential fires in 2016 with a flame or heat source left unattended as contributing cause.

Ballina - 9

Byron - 16

Clarence Valley - 23

Kyogle - 0

Lismore - 21

Tweed - 24

Richmond Valley - 5

F&R NSW also have a great recipe collection filled with cooking safety tips and recipes by some of their firefighters.

Meanwhile, insurer Suncorp is urging NSW residents to take precautions against the risk of fire this winter, with new research revealing a significant increase in home fire claims during the cooler months.

Analysis of Suncorp's home claims from 2011 to 2016 show fires in New South Wales during winter increase by 47 per cent compared to summer, and 29 per cent compared to autumn.