Keep controlled burns away from poles and wires

The base of an Essential Energy power pole following a stubble burn incident on a property in regional NSW. Essential Energy

ESSENTIAL Energy is reminding North Coast landowners to provide notice of hazard reduction or controlled burn activities planned near the electricity network in the lead up to spring.

Acting Regional Manager North Coast, Ross Berry, said landowners are responsible for obtaining the appropriate permits prior to burning.

"Ensure that paddock fires are monitored and controlled to prevent potential damage to Essential Energy's network assets,” Mr Berry said.

"Our workers may attend the site of a proposed burn-off to review the condition of assets such as power poles and powerlines.”

Property owners may be held responsible for the cost of any damage to the electrical network caused by burning activities.

Essential Energy advises farmers to establish an exclusion zone (at least three metres) - clearing vegetation around the base of poles before burning and to conduct the activity on low fire danger days and stay alert to changing weather conditions.

"Ensure you have sufficient water and firefighting equipment at hand in case a burn gets out of control,” Mr Berry said.

Farmers are also reminded to check for network damage afterwards and be alert to signs of smoke or ash near power poles as they can smoulder for hours before catching alight.

"If an electrical asset is damaged by a burn activity, contact Essential Energy immediately to isolate the power supply and remain at least eight metres aware from fallen powerlines,” Mr Berry said.

Property owners can access Essential Energy's free electrical safety fact sheets and information online.