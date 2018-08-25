Single mum assaults police with kebab

A GOLD Coast single mother has been found guilty of assaulting a police officer with a kebab.

Kristine Lea Simmonds, 39, was acquitted of public nuisance and obstructing police in the Southport Magistrates Court today but she was found guilty of hitting a police officer with a package containing a kebab in a summary hearing.

The court heard Simmonds assaulted Senior Constable Renee Gough after she was instructed to leave a verbal confrontation between two groups at an Orchid Ave taxi rank in the early hours of December 30 last year.

When Senior Constable Gough pushed Simmonds on the shoulder and directed her to leave the court heard Simmonds responded by pushing back with two hands.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Matt Brook said the officer struck Simmonds in the face with an open hand before Simmonds lashed out with a "polystyrene container containing a kebab" which hit the officer in the face, neck and shoulder and dirtied her uniform.

Kristine Lea Simmon, 39, (centre) was arrested by police after she threw a kebab at an officer.

Police body cam vision played in court showed Simmonds talking coherently with police moments before holding back her son when two groups who caused a disturbance earlier in the night met at about 4am.

Senior Constable Gough could be heard telling Simmonds to "keep walking" before pushing begins.

In the resulting scuffle Simmonds is pepper sprayed, dragged across the street and wrestled to the ground while she is heard saying "f--- you, f--- you" and "I've never felt like this" as she is put in handcuffs.

Defence lawyer Lee Quinn, of Hannay Lawyers, argued Simmonds had not been causing a disturbance and Senior Constable Gough lost her temper because Simmonds told her to "shut up", which Senior Constable Gough denied.

Mr Quinn said his client had not obstructed police by not putting her hands behind her back to be handcuffed because she had been pepper sprayed and was trying to hold her face.

The incident happened at Orchid Avenue, Surfers Paradise.

Magistrate Louise Shephard found Simmonds had not obstructed police because she was restraining her son and she did not resist arrest.

But Ms Shepherd found Simmonds guilty of assaulting a police officer, saying that Senior Constable Gough used reasonable force in trying to move her on.

She fined Simmonds $700 and ordered she pay $400 to Senior Constable Gough in compensation for dry cleaning needed to get the kebab out of her uniform and for a necklace broken during the exchange.

"Police have a tough enough job as it is," Ms Shephard said.