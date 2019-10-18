Keary ruled out of Aus squad

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Luke Keary and Daly Cherry-Evans of Australia celebrate after winning the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

ROOSTERS five-eighth Luke Keary has been ruled out of the Australian squad to play Tonga and New Zealand in the end-of-season Test matches due to an ankle injury.

Keary, who carried the ailment into the Roosters 14-8 grand final win over the Raiders, will not be replaced in Mal Meninga's squad.

It's a bitter blow for Keary, who's rep career has been undone by a number of untimely injuries.

After making his Test debut last season he shaped as the expected halves partner for Daly Cherry-Evans but will now likely be replaced at five-eighth by Cameron Munster.

In better news for Meninga, Canberra's Josh Papalii has been cleared to play in the two Tests after he sustained a chest injury in the grand final.

POSSIBLE AUSTRALIAN SIDE

1. James Tedesco 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jack Wighton 4. Latrell Mitchell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Papalii 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Ben Hunt 15. Payne Haas 16. Cameron Murray 17. Wade Graham 18. Paul Vaughan