New Kayo app a sport lover’s dream

Catch the best in the business in over 50 sports. Picture: Alex Coppel

What has been described as the "Netflix for sport" is now available as an app on your mobile or tablet.

A trial of Kayo Sports has been released and is tipped to be a game-changing streaming service for Australian sports lovers.

After a successful web trial launch two weeks ago, Kayo Sports apps for Android and iOS, along with Apple TV, have also been released in trial form and are available in their respective stores.

Feedback from customers during the testing phase will help shape the final product.

Kayo offers a smorgasbord of more than 50 sports including a full summer of Australian cricket, AFL, NRL, Wimbledon, NFL and NBA.

Australia's leading sports broadcasters, including Fox Sports, ESPN and BeIN, are key partners to Kayo, and their TV channels are the source of much of the content the new platform provides.

The service delivers live sports, as well as streaming matches on demand, in high definition, without ad breaks. Its different formation allows sports fans to watch multiple sports - be they live or replayed - at the same time.

The days of having to choose between NRL, AFL, rugby or football are over - you can have it all at once. The service also offers an extensive library of matches and other programming including documentaries and panel shows.

Subscribers can watch sports without the need to pay for extra, non-sports content and a spoiler-free mode is also being offered to hide scores from sports fans.

Users can sign up for a 14-day free trial, before activating a $25 per month "basic" deal or $35 per month "premium" deal, which can be cancelled at any time.

There has been a huge amount of positive feedback since the trial started.