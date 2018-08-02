Kayaking star in court over pills

Nathan Baggaley pictured following the Athens Olympic Games in 2004.

Nathan Baggaley pictured following the Athens Olympic Games in 2004. Jacklyn Wagner

NORTHERN Rivers kayaking star Nathan Baggaley appeared briefly in a Brisbane court yesterday charged over possession of a pill press and ecstasy at Mermain Waters on the Gold Coast in 2007.

Baggaley, 36, who won a silver medal in the K1 500 men's event at the Olympic Games at Athens in 2004, handed himself into Queensland police this morning and appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court soon after, national media reports.

After a brief appearance, Baggaley was granted bail on the condition he live at Nelson Bay, north of Newcastle.

The case was adjourned until January for mention.