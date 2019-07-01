Kayaker takes home top award

HUGE HONOUR: Joshua Lee won the Athlete of the Year award at the North Coast Academy of Sport's Awards Night.

GOONELLABAH kayaker Joshua Lee has taken out the Athlete of the Year award at the North Coast Academy of Sport's Awards Night at Coffs Harbour.

Lee had an outstanding year with the 15-year-old named in the Australian Under-18 White-water kayaking team to go to the World Championships in Bosnia this month.

He was chosen from the 220 athletes that have been involved in the programmes NCAS run across 10 sports over the last 12 months.

The annual Athlete of the Year award is presented in honour of the late Darrel Chapman who is acknowledged as being a driving force behind NCAS's establishment in 1989.

Chapman was also the inaugural head of department of Southern Cross University's exercise science and sport management program which commenced in 1987.

Executive Director of NCAS, Mr John Kincade, stated that Joshua was an example of the outstanding sporting talent that exists in the region.

"Joshua is an incredible story, he only began paddling two years ago and has already established himself as one of the most promising talents in Australian Canoeing,” Kincade said.

"NCAS has had an outstanding year with athletes excelling at all levels of competition.”

The awards night was attended by over 150 guests including athletes, family members, coaches, managers, committee members and sponsors, acknowledged the multitude of efforts achieved by athletes whose programs were completed this season.

The awards also allowed NCAS to recognise and thank the various ClubsNSW members on the North Coast that sponsor its sport programs.

These sponsorships, which fall in line with ClubsNSW' s support for regional community development helps reduce program costs and provide the quality coaching and sports education modules to its athletes.

The NCAS is a non-government and not-for-profit organisation whose goal is to identify and develop talented junior athletes throughout the North Coast region of NSW.

Through the ongoing support of foundation sponsors Communities Office of Sport, Clubs NSW and Southern Cross University, and the support of local government councils and numerous sport program.

NCAS is able to deliver sport talent enhancement programs to around 240 identified emerging junior North Coast athletes across 15 sport programs including AWD, women's Aussie rules, basketball, cycling, golf, golf development, netball, rowing, rugby sevens, surf life saving, tennis and triathlon.