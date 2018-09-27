Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 54-year-old man kayaking down the Nymboida River was airlifted to hospital suffering hypothermia.
A 54-year-old man kayaking down the Nymboida River was airlifted to hospital suffering hypothermia. Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter
News

Kayaker rescued from gorge country

27th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

A KAYAKER suffering hypothermia was airlifted from the Nymboida River after a rescue effort played out around midnight.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the location after the kayaker set off an epirb.

AUSSAR passed on the emergency call-out to NSW Police who requested the assistance of the helicopter.

The crew winched a paramedic into the location who waited until first light in the bush.

The helicopter went to Grafton until the weather improved and at first light returned to winch a 54-year-old male from the river suffering hypothermia.

The patient was flown to Grafton Base Hospital in a stable condition.　

coffs coast editors picks kayaker lifesaver helicopter nymboida westpac chopper
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Holiday letting 'nightmare': Desperate fight to save the Bay

    Holiday letting 'nightmare': Desperate fight to save the Bay

    News 'THE community is really divided over this': A battle against the surging popularity of short term letting has gone up a gear.

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Deadly highway intersection on council's agenda

    premium_icon Deadly highway intersection on council's agenda

    Council News A councillor has asked for "urgent funding” to fix the site

    PHOTOS: Last night's hail storm was a cracker

    PHOTOS: Last night's hail storm was a cracker

    Weather New pictures emerge of carnage

    Local Partners