Kayaker rescued from gorge country
A KAYAKER suffering hypothermia was airlifted from the Nymboida River after a rescue effort played out around midnight.
The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the location after the kayaker set off an epirb.
AUSSAR passed on the emergency call-out to NSW Police who requested the assistance of the helicopter.
The crew winched a paramedic into the location who waited until first light in the bush.
The helicopter went to Grafton until the weather improved and at first light returned to winch a 54-year-old male from the river suffering hypothermia.
The patient was flown to Grafton Base Hospital in a stable condition.