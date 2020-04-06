Kayaker rescued after running into trouble off North Coast

A kayaker was rescued after running into trouble at Julian Rocks, Byron Bay.

A KAYAKER escaped with only minor injuries after being rescued from Julian Rocks on Sunday afternoon.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Jimmy Keough said they were alerted to the man in trouble about 3pm.

He said the man had been fishing when his vessel began taking on water and he scrambled onto the rocks at Julian Rocks, off the coast of Byron Bay.

Surf lifesavers from Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay attended, helping to get the man and his semi-submerged craft back to shore.

“The male did receive some minor cuts and abrasions from climbing onto the rocks,” Mr Keough said.

“Everyone was escorted back to Byron Bay Main Beach.”

While police spoke to the group at the beach, it’s believed they had not breached social distancing rules or other restrictions aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus.

While official Surf Life Saving shifts on our beaches came to an end a month early due to the virus, Mr Keough said they had still been out and about to ensure people were safe.

“We’re asking people to take care over the coming days … (and) remember the social distancing rules,” he said.

Lifeguards are still at Main Beach 9am-5pm.

He said they want to see people heeding the advice of lifeguards, lifesavers and police.

“We’re still fulfilling the DPI Shark Smart program along our beaches, we’re still flying drones,” he said.

On Friday, surf lifesavers responded to reports of a missing swimmer at Main Beach, but Mr Keough said that person was located safe.