Kayak theft leads police to drug find

THEFT: Police were searching for these two stolen kayaks when they found cannabis plants too.

POLICE have found more than they bargained for when they attempted to find some stolen property.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on Wednesday they went to a Knockrow address in relation to stolen property.

Senior Constable David Henderson said that upon arrival police saw the two pictured kayaks and 39 bags of soil.

Police then spoke to the two occupants of the house, aged 19 and 21.

One occupant then showed police the rear of their yard where three cannabis plants were growing, unbeknown to the officers.

Police formed a belief that the kayaks and soil were stolen, and began to seize them.

As they did so police saw the two occupants of the house place two of the cannabis plants into a compost bin.

Inquiries into the soil bags revealed that they had been stolen from a nursery in Byron Bay recently.

The two men were taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with goods in custody, cultivate prohibited plant and hinder police.

Inquiries are continuing into the kayaks.

If you recognise them or if they are yours, please call the Richmond Target Action Group at Lismore Police Station on 6626 0599 Police reference is E62465310.

They may have been stolen from the Ballina or Byron Bay areas.