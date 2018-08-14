Katy Perry’s mic drop moment at Sydney show

KATY Perry knows what the pop fangirls and boys want.

The Witness superstar and social media maven ticked off their wishlist of concert must-haves at her opening Sydney show of a four-night stand at Qudos Bank Arena on Monday.

Arriving in a star like a boss pop star, she was backed by a super-sized video wall beaming all manner of psychedelic eye candy.

Her costumes and those of her band and dancers were fashioned from a Disneyland parade, designer catwalks and 60s sci-fi series.

Orbiting planet props and giant dancing puppets also featured during Perry's collection of pop gems, several which were hits before the youngest members of her audience were born.

"It's so nice to finally see you; you've only waited a year but we save the best for last don't we, Sydney?" she said as she kicked off the final leg of her Australian tour.

The concert started with a pulsating bass boom which shook your seat and kept vibrating your teeth through the entire show.

Her mega-hit Dark Horse felt like you should be in a low-riding muscle car rumbling through the streets of the wrong side of town.

Until of course the sweet voices of her legion of fans, all Katy kat ears and blue wigs, kicked in for the first of many crowd karaoke moments.

Perry's performance was strong, confident and polished in contrast to the low blow her self esteem was dealt by the chart and streaming reception to her Witness album, as she revealed in her recent Vogue Australia interview.

Perry's spirits would no doubt have been buoyed by the rapturous reception to that album's single Chained To The Rhythm, with plenty of fists punching the air in between filming the moment.

Those hardcore fans, who would have scoured the interwebs for videos of the Witness show which has now clocked up over 100 dates worldwide, would also be well aware Perry likes to crack a comedic moment as much as she likes to sing.

That awesome Super Bowl meme-inspired Left Shark dancing fail has become a permanent fixture in her concert with the prancing ocean predator getting considerable stage time.

When she ripped off a jacket to "flash" a neon LED bra flashing Hot and Cold across her chest, she advised concerned parents that was the end of her costume strip.

"Don't worry mums and dads, we are keeping it PG 13," she said.

While every superstar wants to stack a set with their new stuff, Perry delivered on her promise of being a pop artist who will also deliver the hits.

And for every Witness track, you were rewarded with one of those punch-the-air and dance like you just don't care songs, from I Kissed A Girl and California Gurls to Wide Awake and of course Roar and Firework.

As per usual, a lucky fan was brought on stage to wish on Perry's shooting star.

When lucky eight-year-old Caitlin Bean shared she wanted to be a singer - and wished her stage name to be Katy Perry - she was rewarded with a mic drop. That broke the mic.

"And that is the final equation for Pi," Perry quipped after miming chatter as her crew scrambled to replace the busted mic.

There's your proof that not all pop schtick needs to be scripted.

A few of the set pieces/casual chats did run a little long, disrupting the momentum of the concert and stretching it past 11pm on a school night for an audience jammed with children.

Limited tickets remain for her final Sydney shows this week.