Katter’s list of demands for minority Morrison Government

MAVERICK MP Bob Katter has demanded the Coalition Government ramps up support for pensioners, Australian Defence Force veterans and North Queensland water projects or risk his wrath.

The Katter's Australian Party leader told the Townsville Bulletin he believed he was entitled to be "mad" about the lack of services and infrastructure in the North.

Mr Katter stopped short of revealing exactly what he would do if his party's demands were not carried out but said the Government should be wary of his anger.

"Go have a yarn with (former prime minister) Julia Gillard and find out what happened when I got mad over the live cattle export ban," he said.

"When I get mad, I become a loose cannon.

"I'm not saying any threats … all I'm saying is I am entitled to my rage as a North Queenslander."

KAP Senator Fraser Anning said a list of veterans issues would be taken to Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a condition of supporting his minority government including:

• Establishing a military covenant;

• Including ComSuper in the Banking Royal Commission;

• "Protecting" veterans disability payments by not allowing them to be "split" for family law purposes;

• Creating a veterans' ID card to allow veterans and their partners access to amenities on Australian military bases, subject to security restrictions;

• Recognising the Rifle Company Butterworth Service as "war-like" so veterans from the infantry company deployed to protect assets at the Malaysia base between 1968 and 1989 could receive full entitlements.

Senator Fraser Anning and KAP Federal leader Bob Katter. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Senator Anning said Australia had an "absolute responsibility" to ensure veterans were honoured and supported after risking their lives.

"KAP and I are committed to ensuring that this occurs," she said.

Both the Government and Federal Labor Party have previously backed the creation of a military covenant.

Mr Katter has added funding for Stage 1 of the Hells Gates Dam project, which includes the Big Rocks Weir at Charters Towers, to his list of demands.

"This country lurches from drought to drought," he said.

"And Townsville has been left without water … (Mr Morrison) can't just say he's going to do something, he's got to do it."

He said KAP also wanted further support for pensioners struggling to pay crippling electricity bills and a comprehensive plan to tackle the high rates of diabetes and other health issues in indigenous communities.

"The situation in our First Australians' communities can't continue," he said.

Mr Katter said the election result had handed him "significant influence" as he was the only person on the crossbench who wouldn't vote to refer Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to the High Court over his family trust's involvement in childcare centres.

"The crossbenchers are all would vote against Dutton, that leaves the Government resting on my vote," he said.

"If he goes down the Government is in most serious trouble, there would be no way in the current climate the Liberals would hold that seat."