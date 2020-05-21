Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bob Katter speaks to the media. Picture: Caitlan Charles
Bob Katter speaks to the media. Picture: Caitlan Charles
Politics

Katter calls for Olympics bid to be scrapped

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
21st May 2020 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bob Katter has labelled spending money on a Brisbane Olympics post coronavirus "infinitely more stupid" than when it was first proposed.

The Kennedy MP said the State and Federal Governments should immediately stop work on its bid to bring the Olympics to Queensland in 2023.

"It took regional Australia a decade to recover from the Global Financial Crisis and it will take the nation just as long to rebuild from the impacts of coronavirus," he said.

Mr Katter said instead, the State and Federal Governments should look at projects like Hells Gate Dam and the Hughenden Irrigation project.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Townsville Josh Schwarz said the Olympic Games bid was a "white elephant".

"It was a bad idea pre-COVDI-19 and it's an even worse idea now," he said.

"Our country needs dams, our country needs infrastructure for the future, not a two-week sporting event."

Originally published as Katter calls for Olympics bid to be scrapped

More Stories

Show More
bob katter katter australian party olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        premium_icon Pay freeze a ‘slap in the face’ for workers

        News NORTHERN Rivers MPs have slammed plans for a public sector wage freeze, saying it robs the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

        • 21st May 2020 10:30 AM
        744-lot North Lismore proposal unaffected by court ruling

        premium_icon 744-lot North Lismore proposal unaffected by court ruling

        News THERE are a few developments planned for the North Lismore Plateau, and just one of...

        Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        premium_icon Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        News NSW tourism industry the big winner from Queensland’s closed border

        Walker waits for NRL ban over Casino fight video

        premium_icon Walker waits for NRL ban over Casino fight video

        Sport NRL ban hangs over the head of Cody Walker while police investigate Casino fight...