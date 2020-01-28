Kate tears up during emotional appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on January 27, 2020 in London on Monday. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been pictured fighting back tears as she attended an emotional ceremony with Prince William honouring Jews killed in the Holocaust.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a guest at the Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London when she became visibly moved, reports The Sun.

The event was held at Central Hall in Westminster, where William and Kate joined invited guests and dignitaries including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, actress Nina Wadia and actor Martin Shaw.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place every year on January 27, remembering the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The day honours survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution, and subsequent genocides in Bosnia, Cambodia, Rwanda and Darfur.

This year's event commemorated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Kate appeared visibly upset as she teared up during the ceremony.

Kate lit a candle during the event. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple were joined by other dignitaries. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She and William both lit candles to pay their respects, while William spoke at the event.

Earlier on Monday, Kensington Palace released a series of photographs taken by the Duchess of Cambridge to mark the anniversary.

Amsterdam-born Steven Frank BEM, 84, who survived multiple concentration camps as a child, with his granddaughters Maggie, 15, and Trixie Fleet, 13. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge/Royal Photographic Society via Getty Images

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission