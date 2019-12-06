Kate reveals Prince Louis’ adorable habit

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

KATE Middleton has revealed that Prince Louis "wants to go everywhere with her" during her engagement today.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed the sweet detail during a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire in the UK, reports The Sun.

Kate spoke with service users supported by the Family Action charity during a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, Kate told a young visitor that he reminded her of her youngest.

English tweeted: "Inside the farm's Elves Enchanted Forest Kate laughed at one boy who held his hand up to get her attention, saying: 'Me, me.'

"Kate stroked his cheek and said: 'You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying: 'Me, me, me and he wants to come everywhere with me.' Sweet!"

Kate revealed that her one-year-old son doesn’t like to leave her side. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The visit marked her taking on the Family Action patronage from the Queen, who had held it for more than 65 years after Queen Mary passed it onto her in 1953.

Kate, 37, appeared in good spirits as she headed to the farm this afternoon, ready to join families and children supported by Family Action for Christmas activities.

Kate played with the children during the festive visit. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA via AP

Kate and the families also headed outside to pick Christmas trees for Family Action preschools.

Holding onto one little girl's hand, she chatted to the kids before they decorated the chosen tree together in adorable scenes.

At the previously unannounced engagement, the duchess then went on to help youngsters in the farm's Elves Enchanted Forest, where they made eco-friendly reindeer food.

Kensington Palace said: "This new patronage aligns with Her Royal Highness' longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.