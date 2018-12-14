Kaslar to lead Lions pack in AFLW

Leah Kaslar and Jasmine Garner are seen following an announcement by AFLW CEO Nicole Livingstone at Arden Street Oval in North Melbourne, Thursday, December 13, 2018. The AFL women's competition has signed a four-year broadcast deal with Foxtel and the Seven Network. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett) NO ARCHIVING

After carrying the title of vice-captain last season, former Centrals Trinity Beach junior Leah Kaslar will be the leader of the pride at the Brisbane Lions in the upcoming AFLW campaign.

The rugged defender was selected by the Lions playing group earlier this week as the new captain, a decision endorsed by the coaching staff.

The Far North product will front a four-woman leadership group, with former captain Emma Zielke, Kate Lutkins and Sam Virgo supporting Kaslar as vice-captains in 2019.

Kaslar started her journey at Crathern Park, inspired by Bulldog Kat Pender, and has become an integral part of the Lions AFLW program since the competition first started.

Lions AFLW chief executive Bree Brock credited leadership depth as a valuable asset again in 2019 following Kaslar's appointment.

"Every year it's been a very close vote. It's a testament to the depth of leadership we have here at the club," Brock said.

"They all support each other and have created a strong bond between them. They all have unique styles and attributes that complement each other."

Kaslar won the Lions' Most Competitive Player award in 2017 and was awarded the All For One award in 2018.

She also made the 40-woman AFLW All-Australian squad in 2017 and 2018.

Kaslar has played every game so far in the first two AFLW seasons.