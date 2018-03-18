Kasey Chambers kicks off new tour in Casino

AUSTRALIAN Country music star Kasey Chambers has a new album, called Campfire, and she will kick off her national tour in Casino next May.

The release, which will be her 12th studio album, will be available on April 27 and is available for pre-order online now.

Joining Kasey on Campfire is her band The Fireside Disciples, consisting of three of her favourite musicians: Brandon Dodd,who has toured the world with Kasey over the last three years; Alan Pigram, a long-time family friend, fellow musician (from the renowned band The Pigram Brothers) and Indigenous elder from Broome, Western Australia; and of course her father, Bill Chambers, who has been the biggest musical influence of her whole life.

The musician explained her special inspiration for the album.

"I grew up in the remote outback of Australia living a unique lifestyle isolated from civilisation,” she said.

"The campfire was the heart of our existence: for survival, creativity, inspiration.

"We hunted all our own food and then cooked it on the camp fire.

"My brother and I did all our schooling via correspondence around the campfire. We used the campfire for warmth and light.

"We gathered around the campfire at night to play songs together as a family.

"Our connection to music and the land has developed through and around the campfire since I was born, so it has always stayed with me as a special part of my life.”

The first taste of what fans can expect from Campfire comes from the aptly titled The Campfire Song, with the official video released now.

Chambers is thrilled that American country star Emmilou Harris appears on the The Harvest & The Seed, one of the album tracks.

"It is an absolute dream come true that I actually have Emmylou Harris singing a duet with me on Campfire,”she said

Following the release of Campfire, Chambers will embark on a massive Australian tour consisting of almost 40 dates throughout May, June, July and August.