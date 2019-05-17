Kasey Chambers announces special show in Lismore

HALL OF FAMEl Kasey Chambers performs on the Crossroads stage on the third day of Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019.

HALL OF FAMEl Kasey Chambers performs on the Crossroads stage on the third day of Bluesfest Byron Bay 2019. Marc Stapelberg

COUNTRY music artist Kasey Chambers has announced a special show in Lismore as part of The Captain 20th Anniversary tour.

The Captain was released in May 1999 via EMI Music Australia and in June 2000 in the US by Asylum Records.

It peaked at No. 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart and No. 1 on the related ARIA Country Albums chart.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 1999 she won Best Country Album and the following year she won Best Female Artist for its title track, which was issued in 2000.

The Captain 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be released today, 20 years to the day from the album's original release.

The Captain was played in episode eight (He Is Risen) of the third season of The Sopranos in April 2001.

Chambers took the show to Bluesfest 2019, where she was inducted in the festival's Hall of Fame.

The tour will see Kasey perform a very special concert, sentimentally reforming her original band, playing songs from The Captain album, alongside a "best of her career set".

Speaking to The Northern Star about the album's recording process, Chambers said the band that played in that album is very dear to her.

"We all toured together for many years and they are a big part of my career, and they played on many of my albums after that," she said.

"The band on that record was me and my dad, who still plays in my band, the drummer BJ Barker, bass player Jeff McCormack, so it was like a four-piece then, and there will be one extra person on stage because my live shows are with a five-piece band."

Chambers was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2018, the youngest ever to be included in that list of recognised artists.

The Captain' 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes the 12 tracks from the original album, plus Hey Girl (an unearthed track), seven tracks from the bonus edition (released in 2000), and 13 previously unreleased track-by-track interview pieces from 1999.

The accompanying 32-page booklet has never before seen pictures of Kasey's childhood, promotional and live images, and a copy of the original handwritten lyrics for the title track The Captain.