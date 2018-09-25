Karters wow crowd with driving skills

HOT SHOT: Jakob Scott won all four races at the Lismore Kart Club at the weekend and has been invited to run at this years Race of Stars.

ABOUT 50 drivers turned out for the Lismore Kart Club monthly championship round on Sunday.

The Cadet 9 class (7-9 years of age) had a field of five competitors (known as pocket rockets), with them all showing great skill.

A perfect drive from James Cittolin with four starts for four wins. He was followed by female driver Oceane Colangelo with four seconds and Basilio Micale in third.

The Cadet 12 (9-12 yrs) had a field of eight with some close racing.

They never failed to impress. These drivers drive and act like midget Formula 1 drivers with Jakob Scott taking four wins from four starts, Kye Suffolk taking second with seconds and Milo Baff in third with four thirds.

Jakob has been invited to run in this year's Race of Stars at Pimpama on October 11-13 and it is expected that other club members will also nominate.

Junior K4 Light class (12-16yrs of age) had a field of five and one Junior KA4 Heavy in the same group with some great racing.

The winner of the light class was Ronny Baff with four wins from Aleksey Kyrlov in second and Jack Buchbach in third. The heavy class went to Jack McNamara.

KA4 Senior Light class was made up of all drivers being Lismore club members and they always put on some entertaining racing.

The sportsmanship both on and off the circuit displayed by these drivers is exceptional.

Once again female driver Simone Bisgrove showed the boys she was the one to beat with four from four. Second went to Jordan Kingham with four seconds and Ross Wilks in third with four thirds.

The TAG Restricted Light class with a field of 11 saw Jake Wheeler take four wins from four starts, while Mark Frost was second and Bisgrove took out third.

New karter Nigel Everest received an award for his driving skills on his first outing.

The TAG Restricted Medium class had a field of seven drivers and they certainly entertained the spectators with close racing. The winner was Justin Beeton, with Michael Smith second and Matthew Wood third.

A new class has just been introduced - the 4SS (four stroke) class. There were five drivers, two drivers travelling from Port Macquarie and the other three from Ipswich.

The placing for this class was Scott Pearce with four wins from Kevin Davis second and Rhys Kinder third.

Karting is a family sport which also includes a number of female drivers from cadets to seniors so if you're interested in becoming involved as either a competitor or as an official please contact the club on 0484 060 817 or liskartclub@hotmail.com