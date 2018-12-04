Karters clean up at 2018 awards

NEW CHAMPION: Jakob Scott was named cadet champion of the year at the Lismore Kart Club on Sunday.

ABOUT 27 drivers braved the heat for the final round of racing where club champions were named at the Lismore Kart Club on Sunday.

Simon Bisgrove was crowned senior and overall club champion while Jakob Scott was the cadet champion and Sam Seccombe the overall junior champion.

Racing on the day started with the cadet 9 class (7-9 years) where Kobi Preston earned the win ahead of Jacob Brown and Brodie Beeton.

The Cadet 12 (9-12 years) class once again showed the talent they have with Jakob Scott having his last race as a cadet before moving into the junior class next year.

Jakob took first from Jacob Brown in second with Ethan Perks in third.

The KA4 Junior light class saw Ronny Baff, who travelled from Dorrigo, take the win from Ned Lenehan and Brody Putsey in third.

The KA4 Senior Light class never fails to impress with the close racing and sportsmanship, with the final placing Dmitri Nommensen from Matthew Neil second and Ryan Newell in third.

Restricted TAG Light Class saw some close racing with Mitchell Robinson taking the win in front of Lucas O'Connor and Matthew Neil.

There was plenty of sportsmanship in the Restricted TAG Medium Class and the win went to Justin Beeton from Elwyn (Red) Garrard and Ian Perks.

The Andrew Thompson Memorial race is for junior drivers in the KA4 class and first place went to Ronny Baff from Ned Leneham and Brody Putsey third.

The Digger Leeson Shield which features cadet drivers racing with their finishing positions where their senior driver partner starts from.

The winning team was Elthan Perks (cadet) and Matt Neil (senior).

Club president Barry Fisher said that the club had a very successful season and wished all drivers another great season next year.

He also said the club supports female drivers and hope to keep growing its participation rate,

The club has also put an expression of interest to host the NSW State Championships at the Lismore circuit in 2020.