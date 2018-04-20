Kart Young Guns show their class

HIGH OCTANE: Racing was intense at the latest Lismore Kart Club meeting.

THERE were 65 entries in the Lismore Kart Club's annual Young Guns titles with some drivers coming from as far afield as Gladstone and Emerald in Queensland.

Although numbers were down on previous years - the meeting clashed with a round of the national series - the standard of driving from the 7- to 15-year-olds was still good.

Trophies were awarded to the top five in each class.

In the KA4 Junior Light class, racing was very close with Blake Lockett winning from Kyle Evans and Harrison Lyne.

The field in the Cadet 9 'P' Plate class was forced to drive on a wet circuit. Ewan Oliver won from Cooper Wilks and Jacob Brown.

The Cadet 9 class went to Jake Santin from Jackson Cooper and James Cittolin.

There was a field of 12 for the KA4 C and D grade, with Sam Seccombe taking the win from Ryan Laycock and Brody Nunn.

The KA3 Junior for higher performance engines was taken out by Thomas Cooper from Thomas Gallagher and Kyle Evans.

The Cadet 12 'P' winner Ryan MacMillan was followed in by Cody Nankervis and Rhyan Mueller. A special award went to Luke Putsey for his efforts.

The Cadet 12 class attracted 21 entries, the largest field of the weekend. It was an all-Lismore result with Braith Santin winning from Jakob Scott, Zane Wilheim, Beau Bromhead and Kye Suffolk.

Some drivers will travel to Coffs Harbour on April 27-29 for a round of the state series.

Lismore Kart Club's next major meeting is the Hot Shots Titles on August 18-19.