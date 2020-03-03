Kart club’s golden year ahead

The family-friendly Lismore Kart Club is celebrating it's golden anniversary in 2020 with plenty of great racing planned to honour the club's 50th year of operation.

AS PART of celebrating its Golden anniversary, the family friendly Lismore Kart Club held its first round of the year’s club championships in February.

According to club secretary Kim Dhu, the weather was mild and the rain stayed away until after the racing finished.

“We welcome newcomers to the sport, and it was great to see these young ones racing for the first time,” she said.

“And having their families there to support and crew for them.”

On the day accolades went to: novice Kobi Preston, Travis Dhu, Joel Lammers and encouragement awards to new drivers Charlie Hogan and Riley Grand.

In the Rookies Jett Kubelka and Declan Hicks, another new driver, shone.

In the Juniors – Light, Max Gommers, Junior Performance, Aleksey Krylov and Eddie Garrard took out the top placings.

The top two drivers in J Max were Matthew Hansford-Taylor and Braith Santin, while in the Senior J Classic the Nommensen family, Dean, Curt and Dmitri led the way.

In Tag Restricted Heavy, Luke Garrard, won the day, followed by Elwyn Garrard and Joshua Dagg.

In Tag Restricted Light, the placings were Michael Slade, Simone Bisgrove and Martin Hollings with Nigel Everest taking out Tag Open.

Racing was close and nail biting which kept all spectators on their toes.

“In 2020 Lismore Kart Club will be celebrating its 50th Year Anniversary,” Dhu said.

“So it’s time to dig around in those old photo albums, scrap books and newspaper articles.”