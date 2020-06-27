Menu
READY TO RACE: New kart racer Riley Grande with L – R Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Secretary of Lismore Kart Club Kim Dhu, President Lismore Kart Club Diana Smith and Shadow Minister Sport and Recreation Lynda Voltz.
News

Kart Club on track with $20,000 boost

Cath Piltz
27th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
YOUNG Kart racer Riley Grande is just one of many who will benefit from Lismore Kart Club's latest round of successful funding.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin was joined this week by Shadow Minister Sport and Recreation Lynda Voltz to officially award the Lismore Kart Club $20,000.

The funding will go towards important repairs and upgrades to the track, equipment and for the club to design and implement a program for all karters joining the club to get them race ready.

Ms Voltz said due to her cousin starring in Australian film Go Karts (2020) she has been to many kart tracks.

"They're fantastic, such a great thing for kids to be involved with."

 

READY TO RACE: New kart racer Riley Grande with L – R Secretary of Lismore Kart Club Kim Dhu, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Shadow Minister Sport and Recreation the Hon Lynda Voltz MP and President Lismore Kart Club Diana Smith.
Lismore Kart Club President Diana Smith said the funding is a welcome boost for the club.

"A few years ago we got lights installed for the track, which helped the volunteers. But the lap counter was on rings and it was difficult for the drivers and the crowds to see how many laps were left.

"We've installed a digital lap counting board and it's made the world of difference."

 

 

HEARTS RACING: New kart racer Riley Grande on the track at Lismore Kart Club. New drivers are taught to handle their karts which can reach up to 80kph
"When families first come to karting they may not have much mechanical knowledge. With the funding we want to create a manual for them.

"How the club runs, rules to karting and a little bit of kart mechanical set up," Mrs Smith said.

The manual will be electronic, delivered in three parts for new kart drivers and will cover littlies, juniors and seniors.

"The rest of funding will be for driver training for them.

"We have a Junior Development officer who runs the driver training, and experienced club members and we also get driver trainers who train the top kids around the country to come here."

Upcoming events include club race meet July 11-12 and the Junior Hot Shot's Race Meet and Round 6 scheduled for Sunday August 23.

For new members, volunteer or sponsorship inquiries please contact the club secretary on 0484 060 817 or visit https://www.lismorekartclub.com.au.

 

HEARTS RACING: New kart racer Riley Grande on the track at Lismore Kart Club.
