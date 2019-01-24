Husband steals the show after Australian Open win

A video of Karolina Pliskova's husband losing his damn mind after the Czech Republic star's monster win over Serena Williams in the quarterfinals has already won the Australian Open.

The No. 7 seed came from 5-1 down in the third seat to steal a spot in the final four with a sizzling hot comeback.

It may have been the six straight games she won to steal the third set 7-5. It might have been the fact that the win kept Pliskova's chances of taking back the No. 1 ranking spot alive. It could have simply been the fact that this is simply what it means to beat 23-time grand slam legend Williams.

It could have been all of those things. Either way, it was all too much for Pliskova's husband Michal Hrdilicka.

A video posted on social media by the Australian Open captured the sheer, raw joy that comes when you're sitting in the players box of somebody who knocks out an icon like Williams.

Hrdilicka, who is also Pliskova's agent, was filmed bursting from his seat after Pliskova won with her first match point, hurdling over the front row of seats and charging to the front of the box.

He then proceeded to shout down to his partner while waving his hands maniacally above his head, cheering on his wife.

Karolina Pliskova's husband Michal Hrdlicka was just a bit fired up after his wife beat Serena Williams. #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/qNSyfbLJzO — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) 23 January 2019

In a celebration that lasted a full 30 seconds, Hrdilicka then banged his hands on the signage boards in front of him turned around and then violently started hugging everybody within a five metre radius.

"Couldn't control his emotions, super excited as he should be," a commentator said on Channel 9.

You have to see the video to fully appreciate the magic.

The couple were only married last year in a secret ceremony away from the cameras.

They were engaged in 2017 after dating for three years previously.

Pliskova's reaction was certainly much more reserved than her husband.

While a little stunned during her on-court interview, the magnitude of her big win had well and truly sunk in by the time she conducted her post match press conference.

She simply said matter of factly the win was the best fightback of her career.

"Normally I'm having lot of comebacks, but maybe like from being a set down or a break down, so nothing like this," she said.

"I think it's going to be the best comeback ever so far in my life

"I feel better this year. I don't know why. I had the feeling that 2019 can be good year. So far it started all good. Hopefully it can continue."

Of her ability to fight back from four match points down, she said: "I was almost in the locker room, but now I'm standing here the winner".