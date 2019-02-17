Hunt gives Waratahs selection headache

Karmichael Hunt impressed for the Waratahs against the Hurricanes. Picture: Getty Images

Karmichael Hunt impressed for the Waratahs against the Hurricanes. Picture: Getty Images

Daryl Gibson will bring Kurtley Beale back into the squad for next weekend's clash against the Sunwolves in Tokyo, but an impressive first display from Karmichael Hunt will give him a selection headache.

In his first match for the Waratahs, Hunt was a strong performer, defending stoutly while making several powerful charges through the midfield.

"I thought he was strong, nice strong carries," Gibson said after his side lost 20-19 to the Hurricanes.

"They had a couple of big blockbusters up the middle in (Ngani) Laumape and Vince Aso so that's a handful, and I thought they acquitted themselves well, both Adam (Ashley-Cooper) and Karmichael, and some excellent carries."

Gibson said there were some positive signs in the first-round loss.

"We had chances to win the game. I thought for large parts we controlled it well, right up until the Canes went ahead so it's disappointing," Gibson said.

"I thought our possession, we lacked sustained periods of time with the ball. Whether we lost in lineout or lost it in phase play, we never really were able to exert enough pressure on the Hurricanes to really make that tell.

"But certainly the positive for me is all [off] season I've been asking for more fight from this team, I saw that tonight.

"We've been doing a lot of work [in defence], I thought our shots were good and we really slowed their ball down."

Every game of the 2019 Vodafone Super Rugby LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. SIGN UP NOW!