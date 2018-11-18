‘I’ve gone through some stuff’

Karl Stefanovic,opens up about the future and his upcoming wedding. Picture: Liam Kidston.

With his Mexican wedding to designer Jasmine Yarbrough on the horizon, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic says he is ready to move away from controversy and the critics.

Speaking exclusively with The Sunday Mail, Mr Stefanovic appeared to be focusing on the future, saying he and Ms Yarbrough will get on with life and work, insisting he is "just a guy from Queensland", who, like everyone else, "has gone through some stuff".

It's been a rough year for Stefanovic, from taking ratings hits to dealing with the fallout from "Ubergate" after his private conversation with brother Peter was overheard by an Uber driver and sold to a magazine, forcing the pair to apologise to their Nine bosses and colleagues.

But the TV host is keen to shift the focus to happier things.

"Jas and I, no matter what people have said in the past, we're very fortunate to have met each other ...People can write a million stories about it, people can talk about it as much as they want but Jas and I are just going to be getting on with life."

As both he and Ms Yarbrough hail from Queensland, Mr Stefanovic said there would be "elements" specific to the sunshine state that are important to the couple, despite the wedding being held a luxurious Mexican resort.

Last month, Ms Yarbrough was seen out with friends for her hens night. The shoe designer was said to have rented the Crown Casino's Presidential suite and was seen out with her business partner, Tamie Ingham.

Mr Stefanovic said his bucks party was "low-key", partying at ironman Grant Kenny's Minyama Island mansion with friends Nova host Tim Blackwell, Michael Tramonte from Delta Riggs, A Current Affair producer Steve Marshall, and of course his brother Peter Stefanovic.

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic at the Harpers Bazaar 20th Anniversary Celebration held at Smoke Rooftop Bar in Barangaroo. Picture: Christian Gilles

Mr Stefanovic is no stranger to controversy and his antics have made him subject to scrutiny.

His fallout with ex-wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn was front page news, which has only added interest to the upcoming wedding.

As for after the wedding, Mr Stefanovic said he and Jasmine were planning to spend time in Queensland, seeing family and friends over the holiday period.

He said as he has gotten older he prefers getting out of Sydney and Melbourne and being back home in Queensland.