Tradies at Karl Stefanovic's beachside getaway at Sunshine Beach.
Karl Stefanovic pushes mansion extension on TV

Matt Collins
4th Aug 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:16 PM
He's only been a Coast homeowner for a couple of months, but Karl Stefanovic is already looking at updating his Sunshine Beach home.

And the whole country knows about it.

Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine have submitted an application for an extension to their Sunshine Beach beachside property.
Noosa Council received an application submission from the Today Show host on Friday, July 10, requesting approval to add an extension to his beachside property.

This comes after the breakfast television show's visit to Noosa in July, where weatherman Tim Davies spent three days in the region chatting to locals and showcasing all the great things about Noosa.

This included a chat with Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart discussing tourism's bounce back after Queensland's relaxed border restrictions.

After crossing back to the Sydney studio, Mr Stefanovic stated on-air that Cr Stewart was "the best mayor in Australia".

When Mr Stefanovic's co-host said, "what do you want, Karl?", he replied in jest, "just trying to shuffle that extension through the council".

To date, the application is undergoing assessment.

karl stefanovic mayor clare stewart noosa council sunshine beach property the today show
