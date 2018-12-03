Karl clutches bottle of Bundy ahead of wedding

They bonded over Bundy and cokes so Today presenter Karl Stefanovic made sure he wasn't going to run short as he prepared to take off to Mexico with bride-to-be Jasmine Yarbrough yesterday.

The pair made their way to the airport yesterday morning. Accompanying them were Stefanovic's two younger children, Ava, 13, and River, 12, and Yarbrough's sister Jade.

Karl Stefanovic clutched a bottle of Bundy as he prepares for his wedding in Mexico. Picture: Matrix

The group were flying to Los Cabos where Stefanovic and Yarbrough will marry in front of 250 friends and family.

Among the guests are brother Peter and sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Although invited, Stefanovic's Today co-host Georgie Gardner is not attending, citing "family commitments".

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough arrive at Sydney airport. Picture: Media Mode

Old friend James Packer is expected to be best man at the nuptials at the luxury One and Only resort next weekend. Other guests will include model Jordan Barrett, talkback king Alan Jones and Yarbrough's friend and business partner Tamie Ingham.

Despite reports elsewhere, insiders last week were adamant that Stefanovic's on-air sparring partner Gardner was not invited to the wedding, nor was his Today co-host of 10 years Lisa Wilkinson - both notable absentees that won't help Stefanovic's image as a boys' club ambassador.

Georgia Gardner and Karl Stefanovic. Picture: Channel 9