Karl ‘annoyed’ over Cass’ TV gig

Karl Stefanovic is reportedly unhappy about his ex-wife appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Supplied

Karl Stefanovic is reportedly unhappy about his ex-wife appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Supplied

AS Karl Stefanovic plots his next TV move, his ex-wife is about to get a whole lot more media exposure.

Cassandra Thorburn is set to kick up her heels on Dancing With the Stars and her ex-husband is reportedly not happy about it.

According to a report in Woman's Day, Stefanovic is not thrilled that his TV career is on hold while his ex-wife's is only gathering steam.

Happier times for Karl Stefanovic and Cassandra Thorburn. Picture: Supplied

"It will be the ultimate slap in the face for Karl to see Cass on TV looking fitter than she's ever been. And trust me, he'll be raging behind closed doors. How the tables have turned!" a source reportedly told Woman's Day.

"know he's not coping very well with the fact his ex-wife has a great new gig, while he's not even sure what he'll be doing next week."

Cassandra Thorburn will appear on Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Supplied

Stefanovic lost his job with the Today Show in December after a tumultuous year after viewers turned away in droves over his messy split from Thorburn and his subsequent Mexican wedding to the much-younger show designer Jasmine Yarbrough.

In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Thorburn revealed her very personal reasons for signing on for the show.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough married in December. Picture: Supplied

She revealed her father, who died last October, encouraged her to do it just prior to his death.

"It had been offered to me and at first I thought, no that's crazy. I couldn't possibly do that. If you don't do something, an opportunity that you never thought would come up and if you said no, you will regret it one day," she told the newspaper.

Karl Stefanovic got the boot from Today after a decade. Picture: Supplied

"And I thought 'OK so let's go for it.'

"Plus learning to dance, you know every girl would love to learn to dance. It is so lovely, what a skill."

Rumours persist that Stefanovic, whi is still contracted to Nine, will soon be let go entirely by the network.