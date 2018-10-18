Karl’s furious rant about royals

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic entered into a war of words with controversial British broadcaster Piers Morgan this morning - but it seems Stefanovic's barbs were just as much aimed at himself.

Karl, Today co-host Georgie Gardner and presenter Natalia Cooper were discussing disparaging comments Morgan - co-host of UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain - had made about Meghan Markle, dismissing her warm behaviour during she and Prince Harry's current Australian visit as merely "acting".

All three denounced Morgan's comments - but none as strongly as Stefanovic.

"I think it's disgraceful. She is an amazing, amazing woman doing her very best at the moment. She's got a lot on her plate and she's doing it so beautifully. She's such a great export for Great Britain," he said, before turning his attention to Morgan.

"What is that guy on? He's lost the plot completely. Imagine his poor (Good Morning Britain) co-host, Susanna (Reid). I don't know how she puts up with him," he said, which raised a wry smile from Stefanovic's own co-host Gardner.

"Keep going, Karl," she said.

"Imagine just for a second putting up with a dude like that who's so up himself and so egotistical that he would presume to say those things about her? It's disgusting," he ranted, as Gardner laughed.

"Well you just wouldn't, would you? You wouldn't put up with it," she told him.

"No. And he needs to go. He needs to GO," Stefanovic continued, raising his hand in mock indignation.

😂😂😂Pipe down @karlstefanovic - you after an honorary knighthood or something? https://t.co/9mScwgTGjX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 17, 2018

The tongue-in-cheek outburst comes after months of speculation about Stefanovic's own future as co-host of Today , amid talk that he and Gardner do not get on.

Unveiling their 2019 programming highlights yesterday, Nine reaffirmed their commitment to Stefanovic, confirming he would return as Today co-host next year.

Judging by Morgan's response today, those layers of meaning don't quite translate to the other side of the world: