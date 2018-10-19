Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has been accused of kidnapping his former agent.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema has been accused of kidnapping his former agent.
Soccer

Real superstar accused of kidnapping his former agent

19th Oct 2018 9:35 AM

KARIM Benzema has slammed allegations that he was involved in the kidnapping of his former agent.

Real Madrid striker Benzema referenced the lawsuit, which was filed on October 8, on Twitter claiming former agent Leo D'Souza fabricated the story.

He wrote: "Is this world serious? #Stop #Givemeabreak"

According to Mediapart, a dispute between the pair developed over A$80,000 which was seized by customs at Marrakech airport in Morocco.

D'Souza claims, the report says, that an attempted abduction took place outside a shisha bar on October 7.

The 33-year-old says a black van pulled up beside him and a childhood friend of Benzema's ordered him to get in.

He claims to have been punched when he refused to get in the van, which saw people from the bar get involved.

Related Items

karim benzema kidnapping real madrid

Top Stories

    How much is Lismore's newest suburb costing ratepayers?

    premium_icon How much is Lismore's newest suburb costing ratepayers?

    Council News LISMORE City Council is investing millions in the future of Lismore, and hopes the money will be returned via developer contributions.

    Behind the scenes: Carnies' secret lives might surprise you

    premium_icon Behind the scenes: Carnies' secret lives might surprise you

    Lifestyle It's not a job, but a lifestyle dedicated to making kids smile.

    Pair to face trial over grisly attempted murder

    premium_icon Pair to face trial over grisly attempted murder

    Crime A man was left badly burned on the side of a remote road

    Family say 'unnecessary force' used in teen arrests

    Family say 'unnecessary force' used in teen arrests

    News Operation went from “zero to 100”, according to one witness

    Local Partners