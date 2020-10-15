Menu
Karen from Brighton says she's leaving on a jet plane
News

‘Karen from Brighton’s’ lucrative new gig

15th Oct 2020 6:09 AM

A woman who became something of an online celebrity after criticising Melbourne's lockdown restrictions confining her to a five kilometre radius from her affluent coastal home is now soaking up the sun from quarantine in the Northern Territory.

Jodi Grollo was quickly dubbed "Karen from Brighton" in July, a name she just as quickly embraced in good humour, after appearing in the media criticising the rule that stopped her exercising outside of her suburb.

"You get sick of walking the same streets, I've done all of Brighton," Ms Grollo said when interviewed by a news crew.

"Bored is better than intensive care," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews retorted at the time.

Ms Grollo was mocked before she embraced the controversy.
Now her tongue-in-cheek embrace of the "Karen from Brighton" moniker on Instagram has helped rehabilitate her image as well as rack up more than 14,000 followers.

But she's a lot further than five kilometres from her house now.

She's looking for new suburbs to conquer, on her way to relatively COVID-free Queensland, via the Northern Territory where she is quarantining at a Darwin resort.

She seems to have been enjoying her time in the Top End, posting to Instagram a video of herself enjoying a trip to the pool.

"We're swimming in the sunshine and don't it feel good," she sings to the tune of "Walking on Sunshine" in one recent video.

Other posts show her enjoying a pilates class and the football, before she bid farewell to some new friends she made in quarantine.

According to A Current Affair, her online celebrity and parody songs could land her a new career.

Celebrity agent Max Markson has expressed interest.

"We can make money from her and for her if she wants it," Mr Markson told A Current Affair.

"I think Karen could put a record out and then she could do a virtual national tour at the moment. But later on she could do actual live appearances," he added.

She doubled down on her criticism of Premier Daniel Andrews through a face mask his government mandate she wear. Picture: Instagram/therealkarenfrombriiighton
Despite earlier lamenting she won’t be able to visit Noooooosa this year, Ms Grollo is on her way to the Sunshine State. Picture: Instagram
