Kardashians pull shock business move

All of the sister’s apps will be shutting down in 2019. Picture: Getty

All of the sister’s apps will be shutting down in 2019. Picture: Getty

A year after Kendall Jenner decided to shut down her paid app citing stresses of being in the public eye, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have followed suit, announcing that they are shutting down their apps and websites.

The apps, which cost $US2.99 ($A4) per month to access, will cease operations in the upcoming year, reports the New York Post.

"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019," read the statement, which was nearly identical to Kendall's.

"We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead."

All of the sister’s apps will be shutting down in 2019. Picture: Supplied

When the apps first launched, they were a huge hit.

According to CNNMoney, approximately 1.5 million people downloaded Kylie's app in the first five days of its launch. She easily bested her siblings, who had far fewer downloads. Khloe had 398,000 in the first five days, Kim had 362,000 and Kendall received 216,000 downloads. Kourtney didn't release her app until later.

The sisters didn’t give a reason as to they’re giving up their platforms. Picture: Getty

Given the apps were sold through Apple's App Store, the tech giant was able to take a 30 per cent cut from each App Store transaction, CNNMoney reported. The sisters then had to split the rest of the revenue with Whalerock, the company behind their apps.

Model Kendall shut down her app a year ago, following a battle with anxiety. Picture: Getty

Although there aren't specific figures as to how much the sisters have earned from their respective apps, Forbes reported that Kim earned $45.5 million from her website, app, Kimoji emojis and product endorsements in 2016.

The sisters didn't give an exact reason as to why they decided to abandon their programs. Kendall, however, admitted she was closing up digital shop after a battle with anxiety.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.