Karams back in business with healthy choices

FAMILY AFFAIR: Karams Healthy Choices in Casino has opened, and it's all in the family. Pictured is Chelsea Law, baby Ethan Zaiko, Jeremy Law, Alex Zaiko, Neil Law, Tracey Law and boy Flynn Zaiko.

OPEN for business.

After causing a stir on Facebook when residents noticed changes to the shop front on Walker St, Karams Healthy Choices opened on Friday.

The Law family have breathed new life into the former home of Karam's Fruit Market, which shut its doors several years ago.

They decided to keep the historical name but have added a modern take on the previous fruit and veg shop by adding items such as nuts, soy and rice milk, organic drinks and a seating area where mothers can breastfeed their babies.

"I feel humbled and honoured to buy this place,” Tracey Law said. "This is our forever home.”

With 10 children and 16 grandchildren, Karams is a family-run business.

Ms Law is known simply as Granny.

Karams stocks Sweet as a Bee honey from Kyogle, Centuries Ahead Australian herbs, Mariani beef from Casino, gluten-free chips and much more.

Granny Law's future plans included a kitchen out the back of the shop where she can run cooking classes for children.

For 57 years Frank Karam ran Karam's Fruit Market, the business started by his parents Joseph and Bertha in 1939.

In March 2015 the-then 77-year-old Mr Karam announced he was shutting the shop - Casino's second-oldest business - to spend more time on the golf course and relaxing.

Karams Healthy Choices is open weekdays, 8am to 5.30pm, and Saturday, from 8.30am to 2pm.

Also stocked is gluten-free products, natural cosmetics and bananas from the Law's farm.